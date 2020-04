By EUobserver

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the WHO, has said he was "deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection." "Over the past five weeks, we have witnessed a near exponential growth in the number of new cases," he said Wednesday. "The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week. In the next few days, we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths."