Friday

3rd Apr 2020

Drugs firms managing to meet demand, EU says

By

Pharmaceutical firms have stepped up production of medical supplies to prevent pandemic-linked shortages, the EU's single market commissioner, Thierry Breton, has said. "They are doubling production and I think we're going to be able to address the situation," he told French radio Thursday. The Dutch, the same day, offered to put €1bn into a joint virus fund to purchase medicines as an alternative to other ideas of issuing eurozone "corona-bonds".

New push to kick Orban's party out of centre-right EPP

Member parties from the largest European political family have called for the expulsion of their Hungarian partner - again. This time, two prime ministers joined, but so far the heavyweights have again stayed away.

Coronavirus

EU launches €100bn worker support scheme

The EU commission has announced a "new solidarity instrument", mobilising €100bn in support to workers with jobs affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Other funds will be redirected to respond to the negative economic impact.

