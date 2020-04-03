By EUobserver

Pharmaceutical firms have stepped up production of medical supplies to prevent pandemic-linked shortages, the EU's single market commissioner, Thierry Breton, has said. "They are doubling production and I think we're going to be able to address the situation," he told French radio Thursday. The Dutch, the same day, offered to put €1bn into a joint virus fund to purchase medicines as an alternative to other ideas of issuing eurozone "corona-bonds".