By EUobserver

The European Parliament's (EP) 'Helmut Kohl' building could be turned into a makeshift hospital and its fleet of cars and drivers could ferry supplies if need be, the parliament's spokesman, Jaume Duch, has told the Belga news agency. "The building could be used as a hospital or temporary residence for people who needed care. Drivers could help carry food or medicines," he said, following talks with Belgian authorities.