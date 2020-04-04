Ticker
New ventilators for EU will take time, Commission says
By EUobserver
It will take time for the EU to get a large numbers of ventilators quickly to treat Covid-19 patients, a commission spokesperson said Friday. The executive launched a joint procurement in March, suppliers had been selected, and countries can begin negotiating deliveries. "Taking into account the difficult situation of the markets and the complexity of products like ventilators, their production and delivery is expected to take time," the spokesperson said.