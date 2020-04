By EUobserver

Airline group Air France-KLM is in talks with banks to receive up to €6bn in loans, guaranteed by the French and Dutch governments, due to the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reported. The two states each own 14 percent of Air France-KLM. Air France could get around €4bn in French-guaranteed loans while KLM could receive around €2bn backed by The Hague. The group appointed BNP and Societe Generale to advise on refinancing.