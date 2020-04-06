By EUobserver

On Sunday, Mahmoud Jibril died of coronavirus complications. He was in 2011 during the Libyan revolution against the regime of Muammar Gaddafi the leader of the National Transitional Council and interim prime minister. He convinced Westen leaders and the Arab League to intervene in Libya and stop the army of Gaddafi from entering Benghazi and committing a massacre. Jibril was also the leader of the largest Libyan political party.