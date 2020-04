By EUobserver

Greek authorities on Sunday said that a second migrant camp has been placed under lockdown after a 53-year old Afghan migrant tested positive for coronavirus. The Malakasa camp is hosting some 1,800 migrants. Greece last week placed the Ritsona migrant camp under lockdown for at least 14 days. About 40,000 migrants live in squalid conditions on five Greek islands, and rights groups have called for their transfer to mainland centres.