By EUobserver

China delivered two million surgical masks, 200,000 N95 masks and 50,000 testing kits to Italy, said the European Commission on Monday. The gear is a direct donation to the European Union, with distribution set for throughout Italy. "We are grateful for China's support," said Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for crisis management, noting that the EU had also delivered some 56 tonnes of equipment to China already in February.