7th Apr 2020

Poland's ruling party forces May election under lockdown

By

Lawmakers from Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party have pushed through measures to ensure that the 10 May presidential election goes ahead, despite the coronavirus lockdown. On the second attempt, PiS MPs forced through measures in parliament to conduct the election by mail. Opposition parties want a postponement, and the deputy PM resigned in protest. PiS-ally and incumbent president Andrzej Duda is set to win the election.

Opinion

Coronavirus: A test of the West

We are experiencing the first global pandemic unfolding in the 24/7 news cycle and taking its toll, in real time, on our daily lives, our financial security and the global economy.

Coronavirus

Merkel: Virus is biggest challenge in EU history

The German chancellor warned that the only answer can be more Europe. However, disagreements countinue over how to rebuild the bloc's economy after the pandemic. Commissioner Gentiloni warned about the state's increased role.

Podcast

Crisis communications

When journalists were barred from the EU commission press room in March because of coronavirus, the relatively-new chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, amiable Frenchman, had to improvise.

Agenda

Coronabonds clash continues This WEEK

Finance ministers will hold all-important online meeting to find ways to mitigate the econmic fallout from the pandemic and heal wounds between northern and southern member states.

