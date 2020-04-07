By EUobserver

Lawmakers from Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party have pushed through measures to ensure that the 10 May presidential election goes ahead, despite the coronavirus lockdown. On the second attempt, PiS MPs forced through measures in parliament to conduct the election by mail. Opposition parties want a postponement, and the deputy PM resigned in protest. PiS-ally and incumbent president Andrzej Duda is set to win the election.