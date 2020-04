By EUobserver

"Luxembourg will welcome next week 12 unaccompanied minors currently on the Greek islands of Lesvos and Chios," said Luxembourg's interior minister Jean Asselborn, in a statement. The dozen are among the 1,600 places pledged by eight EU states to help decongest the overcrowded islands. According to the latest figures released by the Greek government on 6 April, Lesvos has 20,952 migrants, while Chios has 5,595.