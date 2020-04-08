Ticker
Thirteen EPP national groups call for suspending Fidesz
By EUobserver
Thirteen national delegations in the EU parliament from the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) Tuesday called for suspending Hungary's ruling Fidesz from the group, after the government was granted sweeping powers. Benelux, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Maltese, Lithuanian, Czech, Slovak, Estonian MEPs, with the support of Irish MEPs, signed the letter to group leader Manfred Weber. Fidesz is suspended in EPP but countiues to work with the parliamentary group.