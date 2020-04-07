By EUobserver

Two teams of European doctors and nurses, from Romania and Norway, on Tuesday were sent to Milan and Bergamo through the EU civil protection mechanism, to help to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Austria also offered over 3,000 litres of disinfectant to Italy via this mechanism. "This is EU solidarity in action," said the commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarčič, who said that similar aid will be sent to Spain soon.