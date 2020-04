By EUobserver

EU peacekeeping missions overseas, such as Althea in Bosnia or Atalanta in the Indian Ocean, were "continuing operational tasks," despite the virus, the European Commission has said, but some military and police training courses had been scaled back. There were two cases of infection in Althea and one in Atalanta, it said Tuesday. The EU has 5,000 personnel in 17 ongoing operations mostly in Africa and the Middle East.