By EUobserver

The EU is planning to ask industry what it thinks of potential new safeguard measures to protect businesses from future pandemics, according to a draft consultation paper seen by Reuters. "It is important ... to buffer against the risk of future pandemics," the European Commission said, referring to potential new capital requirements. "Biodiversity loss" also had a "growing negative impact ... on companies' profitability and long-term prospects," the commission added.