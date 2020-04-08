Wednesday

8th Apr 2020

Ticker

EU to ask firms to hedge against future pandemics

By

The EU is planning to ask industry what it thinks of potential new safeguard measures to protect businesses from future pandemics, according to a draft consultation paper seen by Reuters. "It is important ... to buffer against the risk of future pandemics," the European Commission said, referring to potential new capital requirements. "Biodiversity loss" also had a "growing negative impact ... on companies' profitability and long-term prospects," the commission added.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

The future of 'Made in China' after coronavirus?

In repointing Europe's approach to industrial policy, some policymakers have prized China as an example to follow. Luckily, the European Commission is moving towards a European approach.

Coronavirus

Refugees across Europe help fight the pandemic

From the Netherlands to Italy, refugees and asylum seekers are stepping forward to help in the fight against the pandemic. Some are trained doctors, others are cleaners, while others help out the homeless on Europe's streets.

Coronavirus

Belgium has most overcrowded prisons in EU

Belgium has the most overcrowded prisons in the EU, according to a report by the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe. Prisons in Austria, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, and Romania are also severely overcrowded.

Coronavirus

Roma 'at heightened risk' from corona crisis

The EU's Agency for Fundamental Rights has warned that Roma inequality and discrimination is growing due to the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, the EU Commission will present a strategy for Roma equality to tackle discrimination.

Opinion

Coronavirus: A test of the West

We are experiencing the first global pandemic unfolding in the 24/7 news cycle and taking its toll, in real time, on our daily lives, our financial security and the global economy.

News in Brief

  1. EU's science chief resigns over 'disappointing' Covid-19 action
  2. EU urged to help abused women under lockdown
  3. Luxembourg to take 12 Greece-based refugees
  4. Thirteen EPP national groups call for suspending Fidesz
  5. WhatsApp imposes restriction on message forwarding
  6. EU military operations continue despite virus
  7. EU to ask firms to hedge against future pandemics
  8. Paris bans outside exercise during daytime

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us