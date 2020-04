By EUobserver

Authorities in Paris have banned outside exercise between 10:00AM and 19:00PM local time from Wednesday, after politicians complained that the streets of the French capital still featured a lot of people jogging during quarantine, Reuters reported. "We are still in a worsening phase of the epidemic," the health minister, Olivier Véran, told broadcaster BFMTV. France has one of the highest death tolls worldwide.