Ticker
EU's science chief resigns over 'disappointing' Covid-19 action
By EUobserver
Mauro Ferrari resigned on Tuesday as the president of the European Research Council, saying that he has "lost faith in the system". "I have been extremely disappointed by the European response to Covid-19," said Ferrari in a statement published by the Financial Times. Ferrari proposed to establish a special programme to fight the coronavirus outbreak, but it was rejected unanimously "without even considering what shape or form it may take".