By EUobserver

The pandemic may push a half billion people into poverty globally, says international aid agency Oxfam. In a briefing paper, it says the number of people living in poverty could increase between 6.2 million and 13.1 million in Europe and Central Asia alone. To stem poverty in the EU, it recommends the mutalisation of debt, 'helicopter money' from the European Central Bank, an EU solidarity wealth tax, among other ideas.