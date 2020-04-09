By EUobserver

The EU has set aside €15.6bn to help fight coronavirus in developing regions around the world. "The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the most fragile countries, migrants and the most vulnerable people is likely to be dramatic," EU crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarčič said. Some €3.25bn will go to Africa to pay for medical and sanitation projects, amid EU fears the virus could rebound from there back to Europe.