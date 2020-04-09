By EUobserver

The European Commission on Wednesday launched a consultation for the updated sustainable finance strategy - one of the pillars of the Green Deal. This strategy, which is expected in the third quarter of 2020, aims to increase sustainable investment and integrate environmental risks into the financial system. The commissioner for EU's economy, Valdis Dombrovskis, said that this strategy is "essential to mobilising much-needed capital" to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.