9th Apr 2020

Belgian region to block EU Green Deal

The EU's Green Deal, a flagship project on CO2-neutrality, could be blocked by Flanders, a Belgian region, on grounds it did not address the pandemic-related economic crisis. "Flanders cannot give its agreement to the signature," Zuhal Demir, the regional climate minister from the nationalist NVA party, said on Wednesday. Belgium is a federation of three entities, including also Wallonia and Brussels. The Green Deal needs EU unanimity to go ahead.

Opinion

Why Europe must act now, and on a big scale

It is still very likely that Europe will face a new deadly spread of the virus next autumn or winter. Until a reliable vaccine and cure are in place, we all have to live in this new reality.

Opinion

Coronavirus sees approval-rating soar for EU leaders

The rise in support for mainstream parties has been paired with stagnation or decline for far-right populist parties and figures - the AfD has dropped to 10 percent in Germany and Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini are treading water.

Coronavirus

EU science chief who 'quit' had been told to resign

Contested version of events cloud the shock resignation of Mauro Ferrari as president of the European Research Council. Ferrari dramatically tendered his resignation on 7 April. But his colleagues overseeing the council wanted him gone already by late March.

Coronavirus

EU delays 'exit strategies' plan, as WHO urges caution

The European Commission dropped plans to unveil a "roadmap" to end restrictive measures imposed by member states. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned countries not to lift restrictions prematurely.

Coronavirus

EU stalemate after 16-hour meeting on economic aid

EU finance ministers will continue discussions on plans to offset the economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic - after failing to bridge deep divides over how to manage debt.

