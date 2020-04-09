By EUobserver

The coronavirus pandemic will turn global economic growth "sharply negative" in 2020, triggering the worst crisis since the 1930s great depression, with only a partial recovery seen in 2021, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday. Georgieva said governments had already taken fiscal stimulus measures of $8 trillion, but more would be needed. She said the crisis would hit emerging markets and developing countries hardest, Reuters reported.