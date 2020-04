By EUobserver

The EU's next long-term budget could be used to leverage €1.5 trillion in total joint spending, if states temporarily loosened rules on how much EU institutions can borrow on capital markets, EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn said in the FT on Thursday. "This is real firepower," he said, referring to EU plans to help private firms and state treasuries hit by the crisis, as well fortifying resistance to future pandemics.