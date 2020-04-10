Ticker
Western Balkan states appeal for EU help with masks
By EUobserver
The EU should lift export restrictions on anti-virus medical equipment to Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia, their foreign ministers said in a letter to EU foreign service chief Josep Borrell, dated Tuesday. Exempting them would "send a strong signal to our citizens that we are all together in this as Europeans," they said. Meanwhile, an EU-Western Balkans summit due in Zagreb in May will now be held in June.