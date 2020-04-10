Ticker
Migrants trapped on boat in Tripoli due to shelling
By EUobserver
The plight of 280 migrants trapped on a boat in Tripoli harbour due to shelling has shown that EU states and other regional powers needed "a comprehensive approach to the situation in the central Mediterranean," the International Organisation for Migration, a UN agency, has said. The Libyan coast guard intercepted the migrants en route to Europe, but port authorities refused to let them disembark due to the intensity of fighting.