By EUobserver

France's president, Emmanuel Macron, announced that the country will remain in coronavirus lockdown for another month, the Guardian reports. In a national address on Monday evening, he said that only by respecting the confinement rules would the battle against Covid-19 be won. Macron said France would start returning to normal life on 11 May, if citizens were "civic, responsible and respected the rules" - and the numbers continued to drop.