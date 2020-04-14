Tuesday

14th Apr 2020

Ticker

Germany considers relaxing coronavirus restrictions

By

The top German scientific academy recommended Monday that the country could begin to reduce restrictions on public life in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, Deutsche Welle reports. Leopoldina, the German National Academy of Sciences, said the government could begin to safely reopen some schools while still observing hygiene rules. Stores and restaurants could also be reopened, if social distancing regulations were strictly enforced.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Analysis

Coronavirus: Are we trading privacy for security?

The response of EU countries to the coronavirus outbreak has prompted unprecedented levels of surveillance, data exploitation, and misinformation. Privacy campaigners, and MEPs, have warned of future adverse side-effects.

Agenda

EU's corona exit strategies in focus This WEEK

While EU leaders are meeting the week after to deal with the economic consequences of the pandemic, the commission is expected to roll out a roadmap for exit strategies from lockdowns.

Opinion

Covid-19 is a gift for authoritarians and dictators

From Iran, to Egypt, to Saudi Arabia, to Algeria, to Turkey, to Thailand, and even within the EU bloc with Hungary, the coronavirus pandemic is providing cover for authoritarian leaders to dispense with democracy - and even eliminate opponents.

Analysis

How the EU's virus-alert agency failed

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an EU agency, was meant to highlight threats from infectious diseases, but painted a rosy picture of Covid-19.

News in Brief

  1. Coronavirus: worldwide almost 2m confirmed cases
  2. Macron: France will remain in lockdown until 11 May
  3. Germany considers relaxing coronavirus restrictions
  4. European politicians and CEOs urge green coronavirus recovery
  5. Migrants trapped on boat in Tripoli due to shelling
  6. EU anti-crisis budget 'could be up to €1.5 trillion'
  7. Western Balkan states appeal for EU help with masks
  8. Spain's lockdown could be extended until 10 May

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Latest News

  1. Coronavirus in Belarus: could Lukashenko's grip be shaken?
  2. Coronavirus: Are we trading privacy for security?
  3. Airbnb flats become long-term rentals in coronavirus fix
  4. EU's corona exit strategies in focus This WEEK
  5. Covid-19 is a gift for authoritarians and dictators
  6. How the EU's virus-alert agency failed
  7. Flemish nationalists torpedo Belgium Green Deal pledge
  8. Eurozone agreed €500bn cushion against virus blow

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us