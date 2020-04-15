By EUobserver

Fraudsters almost stole a €2.4m downpayment for €15m of face masks from German buyers after hijacking the websites of genuine mask suppliers in Ireland and the Netherlands, Interpol has said. But joint action by British, Dutch, and Irish police arrested the perpetrators and recovered the funds, some of which were headed to Nigeria. "They were simply experienced fraudsters who saw an opportunity with the outbreak," Interpol head Jürgen Stock said.