By EUobserver

Poland is preparing to read a controversial new law in parliament on Wednesday and Thursday, forbidding women to have abortions even if the child was to be born handicapped. The president, Andrzej Duda, has said he would sign it. But women's groups and other activists accused the government of using the pandemic to ram through unpopular legislation, with public protests, for instance, currently limited to people honking horns outside parliament.