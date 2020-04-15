Ticker
Trump halts funding for World Health Organisation
By EUobserver
US president Donald Trump, who has been under criticism for his handling of the response to the coronavirus, blamed the World Health Organisation for what he called its failures and said he planned to halt American funding of the organisation, the New York Times reports. "Everybody knows what is going on there," he said, blaming the organisation for a "disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations."