By EUobserver

EU export restrictions will be limited to masks only from 26 April and will exclude the Western Balkans, according to a draft regulation seen by Reuters. Protective spectacles and visors, face shields, protective garments, gloves, and mouth and nose masks can only be exported to non-EU countries under special permits granted by member states, for now. EU hopefuls in the Balkans had in the past complained about lack of solidarity.