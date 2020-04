By EUobserver

National airline Finnair is planning to set up a joint venture with Chinese carrier Juneyao Air, Yle Uutiset newspaper writes. Both firms have been cooperating since July 2019. "Despite these immensely challenging times for our industry, we at Finnair remain steadfast in our belief and commitment to China as a key market and to Juneyao Air as a key partner," chief commercial officer Ole Orver said.