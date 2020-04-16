Ticker
Auditors: relax EU structural funds 'temporarily' only
By EUobserver
The European Court of Auditors warned on Wednesday that mitigating the coronavirus crisis using European structural and investment funds to help member states requires both flexibility and accountability. The European Commission must monitor the situation "to ensure the temporary and exceptional measures are in place only as long as the extraordinary situation requires," they say. This proposal is currently being discussed in the EU Parliament and Council.