Thursday

16th Apr 2020

Ticker

Auditors: relax EU structural funds 'temporarily' only

By

The European Court of Auditors warned on Wednesday that mitigating the coronavirus crisis using European structural and investment funds to help member states requires both flexibility and accountability. The European Commission must monitor the situation "to ensure the temporary and exceptional measures are in place only as long as the extraordinary situation requires," they say. This proposal is currently being discussed in the EU Parliament and Council.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Coronavirus

Facebook to retroactively alert users of bogus content

US social media giant Facebook announced new measures to tackle the 'infodemic' triggered by bogus content on the coronavirus. The move coincides with a study by activists showing how Facebook had so far failed to curtail virus-related disinformation.

Coronavirus

Half of refugees at German camp test Covid-19 positive

Around half of the 600 residents have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Ellwangen camp in Baden-Wurttemberg, in southern Germany. Camp residents, many of them families, are forced to share facilities with those infected as police impose a lockdown.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Italians compared with Germans

If the new challenge for democracies at the time of Covid-19 is to avoid mass surveillance and authoritarianism, Rome seems to be much less equipped than Berlin.

Podcast

The high price of muzzling media

The coronavirus outbreak has been a pretext for government censorship and a crackdown on journalists, who have been exposed to new criminal charges as well as violent attacks.

Coronavirus

Von der Leyen: new budget will be EU's corona response

The Commission argues that by using the next EU budget to leverage money guaranteed by member states, it could both circumvent the tricky issue of 'coronabonds' and allow larger overall investment.

Green Deal

Pandemic reveals weaknesses of EU's food system

The coronavirus outbreak exposed the need to transform the EU's farming and food systems, to a more sustainable agricultural system that can be resilient to future shocks. The long-anticipated 'Farm to Fork' strategy can make this difference, campaigners say.

News in Brief

  1. Von der Leyen apologises to Italy for slow response
  2. IMF chief urges UK and EU to go for Brexit extension
  3. EU to ban bonuses for firms saved by state
  4. Amazon owner's fortune swells amid safety concerns
  5. No Tomorrowland or other festivals in Belgium this summer
  6. EU criticises Trump's WHO attack
  7. Germany to start phasing out lockdown from Monday
  8. EU to host online donor vaccine conference

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic research collaboration on pandemics
  2. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  4. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region

Latest News

  1. Facebook to retroactively alert users of bogus content
  2. Half of refugees at German camp test Covid-19 positive
  3. Coronavirus: Italians compared with Germans
  4. The high price of muzzling media
  5. Von der Leyen: new budget will be EU's corona response
  6. Pandemic reveals weaknesses of EU's food system
  7. Where, what and when? EU commission lockdown advice
  8. EU countries start delicate ease of lockdowns

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us