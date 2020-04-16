Ticker
Bulgaria to scale up coronavirus testing effort
By EUobserver
The Bulgarian health minister Kiril Ananiev said on Wednesday that the Balkan country will start large-scale testing for coronavirus, after tackling a shortage of testing kits, Reuters reported. "We will start massive testing of Bulgarians," Ananiev said during a visit to the ski resort of Bansko, where authorities are beginning to test residents. Bulgaria is one of the member states with the lowest cases of coronavirus registered.