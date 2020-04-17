By EUobserver

The UK would refuse to extend the Brexit transition period, when EU laws still applied there, if Brussels asked for it as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised. "If the EU asks we will say: 'No'," a Downing Street spokesman said Thursday. Extending the period, which ends on 31 December, might alleviate industry uncertainty generated by coronavirus, the IMF said. Talks on post-transition trade have slowed in the lockdown.