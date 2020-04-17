By EUobserver

Jarosław Kaczyński, the powerful chairman of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, got an anti-virus face-mask with a cat on it as a gift from parliament deputy speaker Małgorzata Gosiewska Thursday. He received it during a debate on a proposed abortion ban on deformed foetuses. Kaczynski, a 70-year old bachelor, adores cats. Amid the levity inside, protesters outside stood in long lines, each separated by two metres, due to social-distancing.