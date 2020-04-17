Ticker
EU relying too much on China for essential goods
By EUobserver
The EU ought to have "strategic autonomy" on production of essential items, its trade chief, Irish EU commissioner Phil Hogan, has said amid concern about over-reliance on China and India. "We need ... resilient supply chains," he told trade ministers in a virtual meeting Thursday, Reuters reported. "How much do you want to start producing again within the internal market?", Dutch trade minister Sigrid Kaag also asked, hypothetically, on Thursday.