By EUobserver

The EU ought to have "strategic autonomy" on production of essential items, its trade chief, Irish EU commissioner Phil Hogan, has said amid concern about over-reliance on China and India. "We need ... resilient supply chains," he told trade ministers in a virtual meeting Thursday, Reuters reported. "How much do you want to start producing again within the internal market?", Dutch trade minister Sigrid Kaag also asked, hypothetically, on Thursday.