By EUobserver

Europe will need another €500bn to cushion the economic blow of the pandemic on top of €500bn agreed by EU leaders on 9 April, Klaus Regling, the head of the European Stability Mechanism, an EU anti-crisis fund, has said. "For the second phase [of post-pandemic bailouts] we need at least another €500bn from the European institutions, but it could be more," he told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday.