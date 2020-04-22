By EUobserver

Construction firms continued to suffer from a near-standstill in Belgium, were working as normal in the Netherlands, and just returned to work in Luxembourg, Besix, a Belgian company, told Reuters Tuesday, highlighting disparities in EU anti-pandemic restrictions. "There [in the Netherlands] we never had to close or slow down ... which is partially strange because it's the same business and only a few kilometres away," a Besix spokeswoman said.