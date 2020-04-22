Wednesday

22nd Apr 2020

Ticker

Anti-corona measures 'helping' EU fight seasonal flu

By

European fatalities from seasonal influenza fell by half this winter, in what might have been a side-effect of anti-coronavirus lockdowns, early data from 11 EU states seen by Reuters indicated. "The flu season ended earlier than usual this year and this is probably due to the measures taken regarding [coronavirus]," Holger Rabenau, a virologist at Frankfurt University Hospital, said. Seasonal influenza killed 152,000 people in Europe in the 2017-2018 winter.

