Ticker
Air pollution returning to China after measures eased
By EUobserver
The European Environmental Bureau revealed on Tuesday that air pollution is returning to China after it eased lockdown restrictions, and warned the EU about a similar outcome. "Our governments and the European Commission must prevent harmful air pollution from returning and develop exit strategies which avoid taking us back to a dirty future," said EEB policy officer Margherita Tolotto. The EU committed to cut air pollution under the Green Deal.