Wednesday

22nd Apr 2020

Ticker

Air pollution returning to China after measures eased

By

The European Environmental Bureau revealed on Tuesday that air pollution is returning to China after it eased lockdown restrictions, and warned the EU about a similar outcome. "Our governments and the European Commission must prevent harmful air pollution from returning and develop exit strategies which avoid taking us back to a dirty future," said EEB policy officer Margherita Tolotto. The EU committed to cut air pollution under the Green Deal.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Press freedom in Balkans better than some EU states

EU candidate countries such as Albania, Montenegro and Serbia have relatively poor press freedoms - but still fare much better than Bulgaria, an EU state whose ranking in the World Press Freedom index has plummeted.

Opinion

Nobody's fault? Europe's sleepwalk into disaster

By March, the emergency had forced every government in Europe into an impossible choice - letting many people die and health systems collapse, or ground much of public life and inflict massive harm on their economic lives.

Opinion

Race to the bottom: all Polish election outcomes are bad

Covid-19 is no excuse to allow authoritarian minds more leeway. While Polish government uses the pandemic to conduct unfair elections, EU countries must see it as an existential political threat alongside the health and economic crisis.

Podcast

Angst over 'Italexit'

Italians were hit hardest when the coronavirus landed in Europe but the European Union was slow to help the country. The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has apologised — twice.

News in Brief

  1. Former trade chief appeals for EU solidarity
  2. EU warned on coming steel market wars
  3. French and Dutch children to return to school
  4. Patchwork EU restrictions perplex construction industry
  5. Anti-corona measures 'helping' EU fight seasonal flu
  6. NGO calls for 'healthy natural environment' as human right
  7. Air pollution returning to China after measures eased
  8. Tax avoiders should co-fund EU bailouts, Poland says

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us