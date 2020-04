By EUobserver

The EU should get "new tax-raising powers" and "clamp down on tax havens", as it looks to curb economic damage wrought by coronavirus, Polish finance minister Tadeusz Kościński told the FT ahead of an EU summit on pandemic bailouts Thursday. The EU should be "looking at tax havens, a digital tax, also a financial transactions tax, a carbon border tax: taxes that will hit other [non-EU] economies", he said.