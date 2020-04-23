By EUobserver

The EU has threatened to take action if Israel's new government annexed Palestinian land in the West Bank, Europe's foreign affairs spokesman said Wednesday. "If this proceeds, it will not be left unanswered," Peter Stano said. The EU deemed annexations were "illegal" under international law, he added. The Israeli coalition agreement foresees talks on annexation, a central election promise of right-wing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to start on 1 July.