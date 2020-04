By EUobserver

Last year was the hottest-ever in Europe and the hottest 11 out of 12 years in history fell in the past 20 years, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, an EU offshoot. Temperatures in 2019 were four degrees Celsius higher than in 2018, with record-breaking heatwaves in France and Germany, it said Wednesday. The figures come as a reminder of climate problems, as pandemic-emergent EU nations restart economies.