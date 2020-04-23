Ticker
UN: coronavirus 'will cause famine of biblical proportions'
By EUobserver
The world is facing widespread famine "of biblical proportions" because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of the UN's food relief agency has warned, with a short time to act before hundreds of millions starve, the Guardian reports. More than 30 countries in the developing world could experience widespread famine, and in 10 of those countries there are already more than one million people on the brink of starvation.