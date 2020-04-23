By EUobserver

The €1.1 trillion of bonds the European Central Bank (ECB) is to buy from pandemic-distressed EU states this year must be purchased at market prices, not directly from governments at fixed ones, ECB chief Christine Lagarde has said in a letter to an MEP, Reuters reported Wednesday. Direct buying would go against "disciplined budgetary policy," she said. ECB "helicopter" payments for EU households faced too many "legal complexities," she added.