By EUobserver

Plans, due in mid-May, for how to resume air travel in Europe will include social-distancing rules, guidelines on masks, and plane disinfections, EU transport commissioner Adina Valean said Wednesday on social media. "I cannot say right now when this [resumption of air travel] is going to start happening because we have to listen to the advice of the health specialists," she said. The air-travel industry also fears post-pandemic price wars.