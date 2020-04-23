Thursday

23rd Apr 2020

Ticker

EU drafting plans on how to resume air-travel

By

Plans, due in mid-May, for how to resume air travel in Europe will include social-distancing rules, guidelines on masks, and plane disinfections, EU transport commissioner Adina Valean said Wednesday on social media. "I cannot say right now when this [resumption of air travel] is going to start happening because we have to listen to the advice of the health specialists," she said. The air-travel industry also fears post-pandemic price wars.

Coronavirus

Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis

While women are in the frontline on fighting the pandemic, they are also exposed more to the economic crisis that will follow. The pay gap could also grow. More security for flexible jobs, and investment in care work, could help.

Coronavirus

Europe's dilemma: to follow Asian 'exit strategies' or not?

Several Asian countries have seen the coronavirus surge back after easing restrictions - despite their initial success in restraining the outbreak. As a result, EU member states maybe starting to loosen restrictions without having a 'concrete' example to learn from.

Coronavirus

EU corona recovery talks could drag into summer

EU leaders hold a videoconference Thursday to bridge divisions over financing Europe's recovery from the corona crisis, in talks interlinked with the bloc's long-term budget.

Analysis

'Corona Orientalism': nothing to learn from the East?

Now (as before) there are lessons to learn about how a number of Eastern countries are tackling this coronavirus crisis. We have to drop our bipolar world view of ​​the 'free West' against the 'authoritarian East'.

Opinion

Stopping the authoritarian rot in Europe

A few weeks ago, the European Union underwent a fundamental change: it ceased being a bloc of exclusively democratic states. Even worse - leaders across Europe barely flinched.

