By EUobserver

Now isn't the time for "blame games", but "a full understanding of the epidemiology of coronavirus will be essential" in future, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday, reacting to Australian calls for an inquiry into alleged Chinese cover-ups. "The priority now has to be saving lives," Borrell said. EU states, led by France, were to launch humanitarian "air bridges" to help African states get medical supplies, he added.